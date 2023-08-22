New York’s Outdoor Calendar

SEASON DATES

PLEASE CHECK DEC’S WEBSITE OR HUNTING, TRAPPING AND FISHING PUBLICATIONS FOR SPECIFIC REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT UNITS..

SEPT. 1: Canada goose and squirrel seasons begin (most of N.Y.).

SEPT. 9-17: Early Southern Zone antlerless deer season (limited WMU’s).

SEPT. 9-14: Early bear season, southeastern N.Y.

BANQUETS/EVENTS

AUG. 24: Sportsman’s Dinner with Dr. Grant Woods of Growing Deer TV, Prattsville Hose Company in Prattsville, N.Y. Info: 518-299-3551.

SEPT. 9: Wyoming County Wildlife Federation Youth Day, Attica Rod & Gun Club, Attica, N.Y. Info: 585-813-1545.

SEPT. 16: Capital Region Pheasants Forever 5th Annual Banquet, Lanzi’s on the Lake, Mayfield, N.Y. Info: 802-282-6642.

SEPT. 29: North Country Chapter Banquet, Malone N.Y. Info: www.ruffedgrousesociety.org, or email natek@ruffedgrousesociety.org.

SEPT. 29-31: Ruffed Grouse Society New York Grouse Camp, Malone, N.Y. Info: www.ruffedgrousesociety.org, or email natek@ruffedgrousesociety.org.

SEPT. 30: Whitetails Unlimited Adirondack Mountains Chapter Banquet, Pecks Hall, Altona, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

OCT. 7: Whitetails Unlimited, East Worcester Fish and Game Club Banquet, Worcester, N.Y. Info: 607-397-174.

OCT. 20-22: New York Grouse & Woodcock Benefit Hunt, Malone, N.Y. Info: www.ruffedgrousesociety.org, or email natek@ruffedgrousesociety.org.

SHOWS

AUG. 25-26: Woods and Wildlife Outdoor Show, Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: www.woods-wildlife.com.

AUG. 31 – SEPT. 2: NYS Trappers Association Annual Convention, Herkimer County Fairgrounds, Herkimer, N.Y. Info: www.nystrappers.org or call 607-222-8554.

SEPT. 9-10: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

SEPT. 16: Sportsman’s Tailgate Sale, Wildlife Sports and Educational Museum, Amsterdam, N.Y. Info: 518-762-7925.

SEPT. 16-17: New York State Arms Collectors Assoc. Syracuse Gun Show, NYS Fair grounds, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SEPT. 23: Sportsman’s Show, Tannery Pond Community Center, North Creek, N.Y. Info: 518-251-2505.

OCT. 1: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

OCT. 8: Midstate Arms Collectors, Lisle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Company. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NOV. 5: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Gun Show, venue TBA, Oneonta, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NOV. 11-12: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows Springville Fire Hall, Springville,N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

EDUCATION/SEMINARS

TO REGISTER FOR A DEC SPORTSMAN EDUCATION CLASS, VISIT: www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html.

SEPT. 15, OCT. 13.: NYS Licensed Guide Examinations. Preregistration is required Info: www.nysoga.org.

SEPT. 30 – OCT. 1: Eighth Annual Elite Trappers Seminar, Olivebridge, N.Y. Info: 845-389-8841.

TOURNAMENTS

AUG. 24-27: Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y. Info: www.bassmaster.com.

AUG. 26: Adirondack KBF Kayak Fishing Tournament, Lake George, N.Y. Info: www.adirondackkbf.com.

AUG. 26: SouthNY Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Copake Lake. Info: 201-744-9020.

AUG. 26: Cancer Research for Pancreatic Cancer Fundraiser, rifle, trap and skeet shoot w/prizes, 8 a.m. at Burlington Flats Fish & Game Club, Laurens, N.Y. Info: 607-433-2752.

AUG. 27: Long Island Kayak Bass Fishing Elite Series 6, Lake Lillinonah, Ct. Info: www.likbf.com.

AUG. 27: Cortland Field Archers 46th annual Jeff Stewart memorial Southern Tier Bowhunter Championships. Homer, N.Y. Info: 607-372-1023.

SEPT. 2: Hudson Valley Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Lake Lillinonah, Ct. Info: http://facebook.com/HVKBF.

SEPT 2: Slay Nation Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Onondaga Lake, N.Y. Info 315-836-6560.

SEPT 3: Earlville Conservation Club Seventh Annual Youth Fishing Derby, Arrowhead Acres, Sherburne, N.Y. Info: 607-226-1673.

SEPT. 10: Long Island Kayak Bass Fishing Elite Series 7, Swinging Bridge Reservoir, N.Y. Info: www.likbf.com.

SEPT. 10: SouthNY Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Lake Sebego. Info: 201-744-9020.

SEPT. 16-17 : NYKBF Kayak Fishing State Championship, Otisco Lake. Info: www.nykbf.com.

SEPT. 23: Hudson Valley Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament of Champions/Classic. Info: http://facebook.com/HVKBF.

SEPT. 23-24: Adirondack KBF Kayak Fishing Club Classic, Lake Champlain, N.Y. Info: www.adirondackkbf.com.

SEPT. 24: Long Island Kayak Bass Fishing Fall Brawl Open, Peconic River, N.Y. Info: www.likbf.com.

OCT. 7: NYKBF Kayak Fishing Invitational Oneida Lake. Info: www.nykbf.com.

OCT. 7-21: Hudson Valley Kayak Bass Fishing Fall Brawl. Info: http://facebook.com/HVKBF.

OCT. 8: Long Island Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament of Champions, Oneida Lake. Info: www.likbf.com.

SHOOTS

Canajoharie Forest, Fish & Game Assoc. Inc. Trap Shooting: every Thursday evening beginning at 6 p.m., through Sept, 29. Info: 518-993-3762.

Dunhams Bay Fish & Game Club: 3D archery course open to public every Tuesday from 1 p.m. until dark, and the second Sunday of each month. Queensbury, N.Y. Info: www.dunhamsbay.net.

Eatonbrook Rod & Gun Club: Archery shoots Sept. 24, Oct. 8, Oct. 22, Nov. 5. Morrisville, N.Y. Info: 315-893-7253.

Oakfield Rod & Gun Club: Youth Shooter’s day, Aug. 26. Oakfield, N.Y. Info: 716-812-7411.

The Suffolk Alliance of Sportsmen, Inc. and Old Bethpage Rifle & Pistol Club, Inc. Females & Firearms Event, Oct. 8. Info: 631-226-7202.

Westerlo Basic Valley Fish & Game Club: Trap shooting every Thursday evenings through Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m. Info: 838-200-2693.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Williamson Conservation & Sporting Club (Wayne County): Free trap and skeet shoots for ages 12-19, shells for 12 and 20 gauge and 50 clay targets provided. Info: 585-721-4890, 585-266-6173.

ATTENTION

CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

New York Outdoor News

ATTN: Calendar P.O. Box 302 Fort Ann, NY 12827

MEETINGS

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Federation Of Sportsmens Clubs Of Sullivan County: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. White Lake Fire House. Info: www.sportsmensfederation.com/, or call 845-798-4612.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., IWLA Clubhouse, Penn Yan, N.Y. Info: 315-729-3574.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg. Info: buck@adkhunter.com or, 518-761-0447.