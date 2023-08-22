Nature Smart: fast fox of the west

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Standing in the open high plains of eastern Wyoming where there are few trees to stop the wind, I faced a constant breeze. The vast open area is perfect habitat for a special canid called the swift fox (Vulpes velox), North America’s smallest native member of the dog family. It is a tiny fox, weighing between 3 and 7 pounds.