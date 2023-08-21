Support builds in fight to keep school funding for archery, hunter education

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Biden Administration’s recent confirmation of its intent to remove federal funding for hunter education and archery programs in public schools continues to receive criticism from conservation groups and political leaders. Among them is Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, of New York’s 21st district, and Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24). Stefanik co-led a letter alongside Education and Workforce Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (NC-05) and Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-09) which was sent to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona condemning the decision to withhold Elementary and Secondary Education Act funds from hunting and archery education programs nationwide and requesting a reversal of their action.