Monday, August 21st, 2023
Support builds in fight to keep school funding for archery, hunter education

Students compete at the 2022 National Archery in the Schools Program state championship in New York. Unless a recent interpretation by the Biden Administration is reversed, funding for programs that offer NASP and hunter education could be in jeopardy. (Photo provided)
The Biden Administration’s recent confirmation of its intent to remove federal funding for hunter education and archery programs in public schools continues to receive criticism from conservation groups and political leaders.  Among them is Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, of New York’s 21st district, and Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24). Stefanik co-led a letter alongside Education and Workforce Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (NC-05) and Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-09) which was sent to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona condemning the decision to withhold Elementary and Secondary Education Act funds from hunting and archery education programs nationwide and requesting a reversal of their action.
