Illinois DNR director’s priorities: staffing, funding

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The feeling during DNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie’s recent visit to the ATA Grand could be summed up in two words: Enthusiastic and hopeful. Since taking on the role in January, Phelps Finnie has proven that she not only talks the talk but walks the walk. During an interview about her plans for the agency, the southern Illinois native spoke humbly of hoping to inspire those working at DNR. She explained that various divisions inside the agency had become “siloed” and that one of her first moves was to open communication lines between the respective divisions, directors, and division chiefs.