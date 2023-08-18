Iowa DNR asks for public’s help to prevent the spread of invasive aquatic plants around West Okoboji Lake

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help to prevent the spread of Eurasian watermilfoil and brittle naiad around West Okoboji Lake. The DNR continues to work with partners to develop a management plan and move through the permitting process. Boaters and other lake users must be extra vigilant when cleaning their boats and equipment to prevent the spread of these invasive aquatic plants into the main part of West Okoboji Lake or other lakes.