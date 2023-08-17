Streams of Thought: Nicollet Conservation Club a worthy recipient of Outdoor Leaders Award, and what is South Dakota doing?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It’s my great honor to announce that the Nicollet Conservation Club has been named winner of Outdoor News’ 2023 Outdoor Leaders Award. The NCC joins a growing and distinguished list of organizations bestowed the award in past years, beginning with the Christina-Ina-Anka Lake Association in 2012, the first year of the award. Minnesotans who consider themselves serious waterfowlers are well aware of the waterfowling resource in southern Minnesota known as Swan Lake. Well, if you think NCC, think Swan Lake.