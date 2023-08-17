Clinton County volunteer is the Michigan DNR hunter education instructor of 2022

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Doug Hastings, of Bath, is the Michigan DNR 2022 Hunter Education Instructor of the Year. Last year, Hastings instructed 700 students. Hunter education teaches the next generation of hunters how to enjoy safe, responsible hunting and understand the importance of wildlife management. The DNR-managed program teaches lifelong skills, such as firearm safety, basic first aid and how to use a map and compass, to an average of 15,000 Michigan students per year.