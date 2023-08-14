Does your hunting dog need ‘mouth work?’ There are multiple methods

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Get a group of game-dog enthusiasts together and you’ll end up with some pretty strong opinions when it comes to mouth work – force fetch, as it’s sometimes called. Many hunters who are lucky to have natural bird-holding dogs might say they’ve never needed that work, while others will be adamant that it’s a vital piece of training. To take matters further, the debate can become convoluted when the actual process of mouth work is debated.