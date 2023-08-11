Walleyes feeding on walleyes? It happens sometimes

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Cannibalism is a very real deal in the animal world. Grizzly bear boars have no compunction about eating any cubs they might happen to steal away from an overpowered sow. So, it seems, neither do walleyes. Reports of Lake Erie’s abundant large walleyes devouring their even more profuse smaller relations are trickling in, particularly in Ohio’s far share of the Central Basin. Then again, these same walleyes have cast their glassy stares at their close cousins, the yellow perch.