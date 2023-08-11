Attorney sticks to his waterfowl hunting roots amid Chicago’s bright lights

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I grew up on the prairies of Nebraska but moved to the Windy City shortly after college to study law at the University of Illinois Chicago. While my original intention was to become a big-city lawyer, throughout my years in law school I found myself longing for home. After I graduated, my father was diagnosed with cancer, and I decided to return to Nebraska. During this time, he made it clear that his cancer would not keep me from achieving my dreams, and he urged me to return to Chicago. I did, and this time I brought along a black Labrador pup as a kind of promise that I would continue our family traditions of hunting waterfowl and upland birds.