Friday, August 11th, 2023
Attorney sticks to his waterfowl hunting roots amid Chicago’s bright lights

Douglas Spale returned to Chicago with his black Lab for a few days of waterfowl hunting and to prove that living in the big city doesn’t deter a hunter – or a hunting dog – from pursuing their hunting passions. (Photo by Nicole Belke)
I grew up on the prairies of Nebraska but moved to the Windy City shortly after college to study law at the University of Illinois Chicago. While my original intention was to become a big-city lawyer, throughout my years in law school I found myself longing for home. After I graduated, my father was diagnosed with cancer, and I decided to return to Nebraska. During this time, he made it clear that his cancer would not keep me from achieving my dreams, and he urged me to return to Chicago. I did, and this time I brought along a black Labrador pup as a kind of promise that I would continue our family traditions of hunting waterfowl and upland birds.
