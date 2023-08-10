Spring counts for pheasants, waterfowl out of North Dakota show growing pheasant numbers

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department uses indexes to frame population estimates for waterfowl and upland game. While a census is an exact count, the resources needed for an exact population count aren’t a wise use of agency time. The department uses indexes compared to past years and long-term to track trends, which aren’t as intensive but provide a useful comparison and population estimate. Here is a look at what was found during the 2023 counts.