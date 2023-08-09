House measure would undo protections for prairie chickens, bats

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Congress has approved two measures to undo federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken and northern long-eared bat – two endangered animals that have seen their populations plummet over the years. The legislative actions, backed mostly by Republicans, represent rare congressional involvement in matters usually left to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service.