Hoefs named executive director of Minnesota Board of Animal Health

The six-member Minnesota Board of Animal Health has named Dr. Brian Hoefs as its new executive director and state veterinarian. The board selected Hoefs to succeed Dr. Marion Garcia, who served the agency until April of this year. Hoefs has been serving in the role as interim director since April.