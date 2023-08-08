Wisconsin state Roundup: A reason for deer hunters to mark Aug. 14 on the calendar

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Deer hunters looking to put some meat in the freezer this fall will want to circle Monday, Aug. 14, on the calendar. That’s the day the DNR will begin releasing bonus antlerless “tags,” which the agency is now calling harvest authorizations. I’ll stick with tags for the purpose of relaying information to readers – it just takes less time to type it out. All bonus tags are available over-the-counter, so to speak, since most of those tags will be sold online through the DNR’s Go Wild licensing system, but they also are available at retail license locations.