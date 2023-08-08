From the Backyard: Photos of summer wildlife

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When a very young Cooper’s hawk tumbled from its stick nest in early July, Justin Price was nearby and caught photos of the unlucky youngster. “I was hoping no cat or coyote would come along while it was on the ground,” he wrote, noting that a parent bird came in with food as he watched from a distance.