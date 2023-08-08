Bonus fishing all around central Adirondacks’ Bug Lake in New York

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As the corner turns on summer, the sun gets further away from the Earth, and the days get shorter and shorter. That means trout waters start to once again cool down and trout anglers begin making plans for backcountry excursions.