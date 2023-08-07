Minnesota’s outdoors scene mourns loss of Shawn Perich

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

North Shore outdoors writer, publisher, and entrepreneur Shawn C. Perich died last Thursday, Aug. 3 at the age of 64 following a battle with brain cancer. Outdoor News readers remember Perich as the newspaper’s field editor in the late 1990s and the Points North columnist for nearly 25 years. He also authored several books about hunting, fishing, and the Lake Superior region.