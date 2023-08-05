Outdoor Observations: Michigan deer harvest dwindles despite rise in license opportunities

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Michigan's deer population is growing. A steady decline in hunter numbers in Michigan – and across the country – has led to a decline in harvest numbers as well. Michigan’s deer hunting population peaked in the 1990s. An estimated 785,000 deer hunters hit the woods in 1998, and they combined to kill just shy of 600,000 whitetails. Just 24 years later, last year, 586,595 individuals purchased a license to hunt deer in Michigan, and we combined to kill an estimated 303,087 deer.