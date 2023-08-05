Fly-fishing for smallmouth: Streams, rivers a great place to start

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ever wonder whether fly fishing is all it is cracked up to be? If you want to give it a try, a more noble native fish will be hard to find than the smallmouth bass. The flowing water where smallmouths like to live is often less crowded than lakes, and the scenery along rivers and streams is unmatched. The learning begins with the cast. A weighted fly increases the challenge in proportion to how heavy it is.