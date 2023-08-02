Online license sales fee covers cost of mailing Pennsylvania’s hunting digest

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The new electronic licensing system implemented by the Pennsylvania Game Commission this summer generated a lot of talk among hunters, and it also raised a few questions. Earlier this year, the commission board approved a change to the way licenses are sold – allowing hunters to purchase them from issuing agents or online. For those hunters who purchased their hunting licenses online, they were assessed a $4.40 fee and there were questions about the origination of the charge.