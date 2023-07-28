Michigan bill would require hunting, fishing background for members of Natural Resources Commission

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Should commissioners on the state Natural Resources Commission have experience in hunting and fishing? At least one Michigan lawmaker believes they should and has introduced legislation to mandate that background. House Bill 4386 would add the requirement that members of the NRC have purchased a hunting and/or fishing license at least four of the six years prior to their appointment.