Pennsylvania reader stories: Bum knee and all, U.S. Army veteran never gave up hunting

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I have hunted ever since I shot my first deer when I was 12 years old and am now approaching 73. Most of my hunting experiences were in Pennsylvania, during most game seasons, even coming back from military duty stations during my 38 years service in the U.S. Army. I moved back to Venango County, Pa., to start retirement in 2012. This allowed me unlimited time to hunt and fish in our local streams, rivers and woods.