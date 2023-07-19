Old hunting club land a big addition to Delaware State Forest in northeast Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The property of a former hunting camp in Pike County has become a significant expansion to the Delaware State Forest. The 555-acre parcel, located near Bushkill, Pa., was purchased by The Conservation Fund during an auction in July 2021 and is now under the ownership and management of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. According to Kyle Shenk, northeast regional director with The Conservation Fund, the fact that the property was under the stewardship of a hunting club for generations brought many benefits.