Ohio’s public land controlled hunt application period open until end of July

Applications for Ohio’s public land controlled hunting opportunities will be accepted beginning Saturday, July 1, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. These hunts provide special chances for people to pursue deer, waterfowl, doves, and more on public lands during the 2023-24 season. The application period is open for all hunters until Monday, July 31.