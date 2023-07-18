Nearly $700,000 goes toward restoring bog in Kent, Ohio

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, the Ohio DNR (ODNR) celebrated the Bird Family Bog Rehabilitation Project with a ribbon cutting ceremony June 23. The new project in Portage County will be used to help improve water quality in the region. “The Bird Family Bog not only provides a habitat for rare plants and aquatic life, but it will also give Ohio a unique look at the role bogs play in ensuring clean and safe drinking water,” DeWine said.