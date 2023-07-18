Bill that will eliminate antler point restrictions for seniors in Pennsylvania passes hearing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Senior hunters in Pennsylvania may soon join their junior counterparts when it comes to antler restrictions. A new bill (House Bill 493) introduced by state Rep. David Maloney, R-Berks, would remove antler restrictions for those hunters ages 65 and older. Currently, only junior hunters, mentored youth, disabled hunters with a permit to use a vehicle and resident active-duty military personnel are exempt from the restriction.