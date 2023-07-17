Upbeat news on Lake Erie summer algae bloom

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

During the annual harmful algal bloom forecast hosted by the Ohio Sea Grant’s Stone Laboratory at Put-in-Bay, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) scientist Rick Stumpf predicted that this summer’s harmful algal bloom (HAB) on Lake Erie will be mild. Stumpf said that the severity index value is likely to reach a value of 3.0 but could range up to 4.0-4.5 if July is particularly wet. NOAA climate forecasts currently indicate that slightly higher odds of higher-than-average rainfall is expected for western Lake Erie.