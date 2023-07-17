Kickin’ up dust? Try these tips for food-plotting during drought

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If I were applying to be a marketer for Explore Minnesota, my pitch would play on their #OnlyInMinnesota theme. My tag would be: “Minnesota: the only state that goes from record snowfall to severe drought in just two months!” In my neck of the woods, we’re coming off the driest May–June on record, which is nearly 6 inches of precipitation below average for that timeframe. Here are my best tips for food-plotting amid a drought if you’re still waiting to plant or if your corn and beans failed.