Here’s how to be in the best shape possible this hunting season

Hunters should take a cue from runners to ensure they go into autumn with strong, flexible joints for all the walking, stalking, and deer dragging that hunting demands. What do runners know that most hunters don’t? In short, it all starts with the butt. If you want healthy hips, knees, ankles, and feet, you must have strong glutes.