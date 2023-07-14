Swimbaits are a favorite when it comes to targeting largemouth and smallmouth bass. Here’s how to fish them effectively.
WI Daily Update: Here’s how to effectively fish swimbaits for bass
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Ned Smith Center for Nature & Art celebrates 30 years in Pennsylvania
Ned Smith was an icon among Pennsylvania outdoor communicators.
A renowned wildlife artist and illustrator, he had the honor of
Amid calls for action, Minnesota DNR seeks to update plan for invasive carp
The Minnesota DNR is working on updating its “Minnesota Invasive Carp Action Plan” this summer, along with federal and adjacent
At least one Wisconsin lake does grow trophy northern pike
Wisconsin Outdoor News Editor Dean Bortz has had a 40-inch Wisconsin pike on his bucket list for years – his