Ohio’s Vanessa Donato makes school history as she takes her aim to college shooting team

Vanessa Donato became the first student in school district history to go to college with a shotgun shooting sports scholarship. After considering a number of college shotgun shooting programs, Donato chose to accept an offer from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri. The Lindenwood Lions are an NCAA Division 1 team and considered one of the most prestigious shooting programs in the country. Donato began shooting on the North Ridgeville High School trap team when she was in the eighth grade.