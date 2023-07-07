Friday, July 7th, 2023
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1827

Enjoy a free pig roast, live music and games, and meet a Scottish Highlander calf and other livestock July 29 at Country Haven Farm near Gleason, Wisconsin. Summer specials and new classes await at The Range of Richfield. Plan a winter camping trip to the Boundary Waters to take your mind off summer heat. Bass, pike, walleye, muskie and panfish action is hot now on the Madison chain. Jeff gets caught up with farm chores. Dan fishes Lake Redstone.

Jim Babiasz, president of The Range of Richfield, announces July events at the range and reports a good selection of firearms now in stock. (therangewi.com) Otto Reetz, founder of Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin, invites listeners to a free pig roast, farm tour, and games for the whole family at Country Haven Farm in Gleason, Wisconsin, on July 29. (woundedwarriorsunitedwi.org) Nick Gordon, owner of Now Outdoors Expedition Company, explains why he loves winter camping and invites listeners to the annual Frozen Butt Hang in Waupaca County in January. (nowoutdoors.org) In the Madison Outdoors Report, Pat Hasburgh, proprietor of D and S Bait, Tackle and Fly Shop, reports good bass, walleye and panfish action on the entire Madison chain and says muskies are active and bluegills have moved into deeper water on Lake Monona. (facebook.com/dsbaitandtackle/)

