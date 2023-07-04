The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced in a release on June 26 that the agency has removed deer feeding or feeding and attractant bans in 24 counties to focus restrictions on areas where risk of chronic wasting disease spread is of greatest concern. It also added five new counties. Here’s where they are.
MN Daily Update: DNR makes changes to deer feeding and attractant bans
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Crop damage deer kill tags examined by the National Deer Association
It is a deer hunter’s nightmare – you heard through the grapevine the buck you have been watching all summer
Winchester Model 94 Trapper is the graduation gift that keeps on giving
Being just 17 when I graduated high school, I guess I was about as young as you could be. In
Fly-fishing weekend in New York helps breast cancer patients deal with illness
Elaine Caroline Vanatta has been battling breast cancer for 15 years. She lost her friend, Anne Wells, to the same