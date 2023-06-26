Minnesota DNR removes deer feeding and attractant bans in 24 counties, adds 5 new counties

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced in a release on June 26 that the agency has removed deer feeding or feeding and attractant bans in 24 counties to focus restrictions on areas where risk of chronic wasting disease spread is of greatest concern.