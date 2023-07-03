Summer bluegill bite is on in Ohio

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Get out the ultralight tackle, small flies and crickets or bee moth, the bluegills are coming. Not too many weeks ago in Ohio, you could scarcely find the start of a bluegill nest bed. Now, the tell-tale honeycombed shaped indentions near the bank reveal the presence of plenty of them scattered along the shorelines of farm ponds, lakes, and reservoirs alike.