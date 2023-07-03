Ohio’s Civilian Marksmanship Program celebrates 25th anniversary of Garand Match

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In 2023, the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the John C. Garand Match at the annual National Matches at Camp Perry. The event has been one of the most popular and celebrated of CMP’s competitive shooting events – attracting hundreds of competitors from around the country each year.