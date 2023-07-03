New boat launch in Lycoming County, Pa., named after lawmaker

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A boat access in Lycoming County, Pa., will soon have a new location on the Susquehanna River, and a new name. Construction is expected to begin soon on a project to relocate the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission’s boat access in Muncy, and it should be completed this summer.