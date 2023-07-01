Gliding for summer lake trout on New York’s Lake Champlain

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It was a scorchingly hot day – by noon it was nearly 100 degrees – as we dropped a relatively new lure made of zinc alloy to Champlain’s beefy lake trout. And the drop was by no means shallow. The area we fished showed depths of 80 to 100 feet, little wonder why we needed 7⁄8-ounce lures to reach bottom before the sun went down.