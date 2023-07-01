Saturday, July 1st, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Saturday, July 1st, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Episode 442 – The greatest Great Lake’s great lake herring year-class, plus canine influenza, the new Minnesota River plan, and looking ahead to Game Fair

Host and Outdoor News Managing Editor Rob Drieslein kicks off the show with Tim Spielman and a discussion on this summer’s canine influenza outbreak, plus thoughts on the Talon Mine proposal in Aitkin County and the Upper Sioux Agency land swap. Then Tony Sindt from Minnesota DNR Fisheries visits to talk about paddlefish and the new Minnesota River planning process (and how citizens can chime in.) Ron Hustvedt jumps in to talk about his recent border country houseboating experience plus a preview of Game Fair 2023. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the show with chatter on the lake herring (tullibee) explosion on Lake Superior and why Minnesotans shouldn’t take the Legacy Amendment and its funding for granted.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?