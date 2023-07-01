Host and Outdoor News Managing Editor Rob Drieslein kicks off the show with Tim Spielman and a discussion on this summer’s canine influenza outbreak, plus thoughts on the Talon Mine proposal in Aitkin County and the Upper Sioux Agency land swap. Then Tony Sindt from Minnesota DNR Fisheries visits to talk about paddlefish and the new Minnesota River planning process (and how citizens can chime in.) Ron Hustvedt jumps in to talk about his recent border country houseboating experience plus a preview of Game Fair 2023. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the show with chatter on the lake herring (tullibee) explosion on Lake Superior and why Minnesotans shouldn’t take the Legacy Amendment and its funding for granted.
Episode 442 – The greatest Great Lake’s great lake herring year-class, plus canine influenza, the new Minnesota River plan, and looking ahead to Game Fair
Share on Social
Related Articles
Three state properties in Michigan closed to target shooting
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is prohibiting target shooting on three properties in southwest Michigan because the shooting sites
Bill to give Pennsylvania Game Commission ability to set its own license fees
The Pennsylvania Game Commission could be on the verge of gaining the ability to set its own hunting license fees,
Gliding for summer lake trout on New York’s Lake Champlain
It was a scorchingly hot day – by noon it was nearly 100 degrees – as we dropped a relatively