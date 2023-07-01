Dog owners, anglers in Illinois told to watch for algae blooms

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Letting your lab or other hunting dog take a dip in the lake after a brisk workout is common during the “dog days” of summer in Illinois. But DNR and other agencies are warning people – and dog owners – to be mindful of harmful algae blooms on the water. Anglers are being warned, too. Handling fish during an active bloom on a lake or pond increases the risk of skin exposure and “should be limited or avoided.”