Bill to give Pennsylvania Game Commission ability to set its own license fees

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Pennsylvania Game Commission could be on the verge of gaining the ability to set its own hunting license fees, similar to authority already given to the Fish & Boat Commission. On June 21, state Rep. Thomas Mehaffie III, R-Dauphin, introduced House Bill 1440, which allows the Game Commission to change license classifications and set fees. As with the authority already given to the Fish & Boat Commission by the Legislature, the House and Senate Game and Fisheries committees would review any changes before they would be implemented.