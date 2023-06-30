Washington’s Beau Brooks defends his pro title at RMEF’s World Elk Calling Championships

Missoula, Mont. — Beau Brooks of La Center, Wash., fought off a stacked field that included six other past world champions to defend his title and win the professional division of the 2023 Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s World Elk Calling Championships, presented by Sportsman’s Warehouse, in Big Sky, Montana. In doing so, he pocketed a first-place check for $5,000.

“It doesn’t feel real but it is truly so surreal,” said Brooks. “It’s super cool to be able to walk up there and be like, ‘You know, I might have a chance today.’ It was really, really special.”

Patrick Littrell of Peyton, Colo., who finished third in both 2021 and 2022, held off the field to win $2,500 and his first men’s championship.

Jessi Jacobsen of Donnelly, Idaho, rallied by fighting her way out of the loser’s bracket to win her second women’s championship in three years and a $2,500 check.

Like Brooks, Sam Wolcott of Rexburg, Idaho, was the only other caller to go unbeaten in his division as he won $1,000 and his second consecutive pee wee division world title.

Professional Division:

Beau Brooks La Center, Washington Corey Jacobsen Donnelly, Idaho Ruben Hunt Anaconda, Montana Josh Fields Columbia Falls, Montana

Men’s Division:

Patrick Littrell Peyton, Colorado Carson Hill Idaho Falls, Idaho Kelton Allman Santa, Idaho Shaun Boese Helena, Montana

Women’s Division:

Jessi Jacobsen Donnelly, Idaho Ella Lees LaGrande, Oregon Marisa Pagano-Noteboom Anaconda, Montana Cheyenne Sloan Craig, Colorado

Pee Wee Division:

Sam Wolcott Rexburg, Idaho Hunter Littrell Peyton, Colorado Kohen Garvin Elberta, Utah Wyatt Hedges Missoula, Montana

RMEF doled out more than $45,000 in cash and prizes to the top elk callers. In addition to Sportsman’s Warehouse, other sponsors were Bow Spider, Browning, Buck Knives, Eberlestock, Hoyt, Leupold, Montana Decoy, Nosler, Schnee’s, Sitka and Swagger.