Friday, June 30th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, June 30th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Washington’s Beau Brooks defends his pro title at RMEF’s World Elk Calling Championships

Division winners from the 2023 Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s World Elk Calling Championships in Big Sky, Mont., were, second from left to right, Beau Brooks (pro), Patrick Littrell (men's), Jessi Jacobsen (women's), and Sam Wolcott (pee wee). (Photo courtesy of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation)

Missoula, Mont. — Beau Brooks of La Center, Wash., fought off a stacked field that included six other past world champions to defend his title and win the professional division of the 2023 Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s World Elk Calling Championships, presented by Sportsman’s Warehouse, in Big Sky, Montana. In doing so, he pocketed a first-place check for $5,000.

“It doesn’t feel real but it is truly so surreal,” said Brooks. “It’s super cool to be able to walk up there and be like, ‘You know, I might have a chance today.’ It was really, really special.”

Patrick Littrell of Peyton, Colo., who finished third in both 2021 and 2022, held off the field to win $2,500 and his first men’s championship.

Jessi Jacobsen of Donnelly, Idaho, rallied by fighting her way out of the loser’s bracket to win her second women’s championship in three years and a $2,500 check.

Like Brooks, Sam Wolcott of Rexburg, Idaho, was the only other caller to go unbeaten in his division as he won $1,000 and his second consecutive pee wee division world title.

Professional Division:

  1. Beau Brooks                           La Center, Washington
  2. Corey Jacobsen                      Donnelly, Idaho
  3. Ruben Hunt                           Anaconda, Montana
  4. Josh Fields                             Columbia Falls, Montana

Men’s Division:

  1. Patrick Littrell                        Peyton, Colorado
  2. Carson Hill                             Idaho Falls, Idaho
  3. Kelton Allman                        Santa, Idaho
  4. Shaun Boese                          Helena, Montana

Women’s Division:

  1. Jessi Jacobsen                       Donnelly, Idaho
  2. Ella Lees                                 LaGrande, Oregon
  3. Marisa Pagano-Noteboom    Anaconda, Montana
  4. Cheyenne Sloan                     Craig, Colorado

Pee Wee Division:

  1. Sam Wolcott                          Rexburg, Idaho
  2. Hunter Littrell                        Peyton, Colorado
  3. Kohen Garvin                        Elberta, Utah
  4. Wyatt Hedges                       Missoula, Montana

RMEF doled out more than $45,000 in cash and prizes to the top elk callers. In addition to Sportsman’s Warehouse, other sponsors were Bow Spider, Browning, Buck Knives, Eberlestock, Hoyt, Leupold, Montana Decoy, Nosler, Schnee’s, Sitka and Swagger.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?