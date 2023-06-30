Programs in Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program shoot for skeet championships

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

More than 300 athletes from 37 Iowa teams participated in the 2023 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Skeet Championships held June 22-25 at the New Pioneer Gun Club, in Waukee, Iowa.