Pennsylvania’s new online doe tag sales system bombs on launch day

The rollout of Pennsylvania’s online antlerless deer permit sales got off to a chaotic start June 26, with hunters waiting hours to make their purchases either virtually or at issuing agents across the state. It was the first time the Pennsylvania Game Commission made doe tags available with general licenses – a change that was intended to streamline the process but which backfired as huge numbers of hunters tried to access the system at the same time early Monday morning.