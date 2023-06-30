Friday, June 30th, 2023
Pennsylvania’s new online doe tag sales system bombs on launch day

On June 26 of this year, 166,074 general licenses and 164,666 antlerless permits were purchased through Pennsylvania's new online doe-tag system, compared with 30,522 general licenses on day one last year. “The unbelievable number of hunters who tried all at once to access the system early Monday was what caused the massive slowdown,” said agency spokesman Travis Lau. (Photo by John LaMere)
The rollout of Pennsylvania’s online antlerless deer permit sales got off to a chaotic start June 26, with hunters waiting hours to make their purchases either virtually or at issuing agents across the state. It was the first time the Pennsylvania Game Commission made doe tags available with general licenses – a change that was intended to streamline the process but which backfired as huge numbers of hunters tried to access the system at the same time early Monday morning.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

