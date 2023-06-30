Can rubber boots really trick a deer’s nose? Tests with police dogs help answer that question

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Rubber boots have long been part of a bowhunter’s “uniform.” While farmers and others have been using vulcanized foot coverings to do chores for decades, those knee-high green boots really didn’t hit the hunting scene hard until the 1990s. Of course one of the fundamental selling points of wearing rubber on your feet was that it allowed a waterproof, scent-free trek to and from your stand or blind. But do rubber boots actually live up to those claims?