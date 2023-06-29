Now leading the nation in licensed bowhunters, Pennsylvania has come long way since inaugural archery season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

While moseying through a historic log cabin on my parents’ property a few years ago, I came across an old dusty box of magazines. Within the stack, a July 1963 issue of Pennsylvania Game News caught my eye. Thumbing to page 55, I discovered the inaugural edition of the long-running column, “Straight from the Bowstring,” established that very issue. This column was launched and written for many years thereafter by Keith Schuyler, who, more than a decade earlier, wrote a feature for Game News about a group of friends electing to bow hunt during the statewide firearms deer seasons. This story, along with urging from other archery lobbyists, led to the first official Pennsylvania bow season taking place in 1951.