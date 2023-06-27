New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, many other partners tracking Lake Ontario lake trout

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Both the U.S. and Canada are looking at lake trout populations on Lake Ontario. The research is part of the U.S.-Canada Cooperative Science and Monitoring Initiative field year on the lake. Tags provide information about the migration patterns and habitats used by adult lake trout and are useful for locating spawning habitats to help with future restoration efforts for potentially degraded spawning sites.