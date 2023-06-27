New York DEC lands pheasants for fall hunt despite loss of flock at Reynolds Game Farm in March

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that the fall 2023 pheasant season will proceed as planned. After the loss of the pheasant flock at DEC’s Reynolds Game Farm earlier this year due to an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), DEC is acquiring ring-necked pheasants from a commercial hatchery to supplement fall upland bird hunting opportunities around the state.