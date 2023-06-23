Chris Hespen picked to manage Illinois DNR’s largest site at Pyramid State Park

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Chris Hespen has built an impressive resume with DNR. The Peotone native was recently named the site superintendent at Pyramid State Park. Hespen is just the fourth site super in Pyramid’s 55-year history, following Bob Shaw, Dave Phillips and the recently retired Cha Hill. Today, Pyramid is the largest state park in Illinois and is a mecca for fishing and field trial events.