Friday, June 23rd, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, June 23rd, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Anglers excited as two-line fishing begins on some river segments July 1 in Minnesota

Scott Mackenthun, Minnesota DNR area fisheries supervisor in Hutchinson, Minn., and other DNR officials said they do not believe the new two-line rule during the open-water season while fishing the Minnesota River downstream of the Granite Falls dam to Pool 2 on the Mississippi River will adversely affect catfish, walleye, or other popular game fish populations in the river. (Stock photo)
It’s a new era for Minnesota River anglers. Beginning July 1, anglers may legally use two lines during the open-water season while fishing the Minnesota River downstream of the Granite Falls dam to Pool 2 on the Mississippi River.  During the last legislative session, Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation that opens roughly 250 miles of the Minnesota River to two-line fishing, a move supported by the Minnesota DNR and hailed by anglers across the watershed known for its catfish and walleyes.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?