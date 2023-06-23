Anglers excited as two-line fishing begins on some river segments July 1 in Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It’s a new era for Minnesota River anglers. Beginning July 1, anglers may legally use two lines during the open-water season while fishing the Minnesota River downstream of the Granite Falls dam to Pool 2 on the Mississippi River. During the last legislative session, Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation that opens roughly 250 miles of the Minnesota River to two-line fishing, a move supported by the Minnesota DNR and hailed by anglers across the watershed known for its catfish and walleyes.